Stars Honor Adam Sandler

Stars came out to honor Adam Sandler over the weekend.

Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston and Chris Rock were among the comedians in Washington, D.C. to celebrate as Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday night.

Conan O’Brien kicked things off saying, “A lot of amazing amazing people have flown to D.C. to say nice things about Adam Sandler. But have you asked yourself why so many of Adam’s friends were available to speak tonight? I’ll tell you why. Cause when Adam isn’t working, they’re not working.”

Sandler’s comedies have grossed more than three-billion dollars worldwide.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will air on CNN on March 26.

