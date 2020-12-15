Stars Who Stole The Show

Buzzfeed put out a list of “characters who stole the show, even though they barely had any screen time,” and they even have the number of minutes each of them were on-screen. Here’s the list:
- Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter”. Draco only had 31 minutes of screen time throughout all 8-movies in the franchise.
- Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in “Harry Potter”. Luna only had about 17 minutes of screen time. She only appeared in the final 4-movies.
- Anne Hathaway as Fantine in “Les Misérables”. She had about 15 minutes of screen time, including her five-minute “I Dreamed a Dream” interlude. And Anne still won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for it.
- Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller in “Doubt”. She only had about 8-minutes of screen time . . . most of which was her monologue delivered to Sister Aloysius. And Viola was still nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
- Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs”. He was only in the movie for about 16 minutes . . . and spent most of that time behind bars. And Anthony still won the Best Actor Oscar for it.