Stars Who Stole The Show

Buzzfeed put out a list of “characters who stole the show, even though they barely had any screen time,” and they even have the number of minutes each of them were on-screen. Here’s the list:

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter”. Draco only had 31 minutes of screen time throughout all 8-movies in the franchise. Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in “Harry Potter”. Luna only had about 17 minutes of screen time. She only appeared in the final 4-movies. Anne Hathaway as Fantine in “Les Misérables”. She had about 15 minutes of screen time, including her five-minute “I Dreamed a Dream” interlude. And Anne still won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for it. Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller in “Doubt”. She only had about 8-minutes of screen time . . . most of which was her monologue delivered to Sister Aloysius. And Viola was still nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs”. He was only in the movie for about 16 minutes . . . and spent most of that time behind bars. And Anthony still won the Best Actor Oscar for it.