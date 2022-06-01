Start It Up! The Rolling Stones kick off SIXTY tour in Madrid today

Jason Koerner/WireImage

The Rolling Stones launch their SIXTY tour June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The first leg of the trek, which celebrates the British rock legends’ 60th anniversary, will feature 14 concerts in 13 European cities, including a pair of concerts in London’s Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3. The tour winds down on July 31 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Stones will also visit France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands, and will play their first show in Liverpool, England, in over 50 years.

According to a press release that announced the outing, the SIXTY tour will feature “a spectacular new … production, including a massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design.”

Steve Jordan, who stepped in for longtime Stones drummer Charlie Watts on the band’s 2021 No Filter tour of the U.S. after Watts’ death last August, will once again will be behind the kit for this trek.

The launch of the SIXTY tour also coincides with Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s 75th birthday. The band posted a message on its social media sites that reads, “Happy birthday Ronnie Wood!! We’ll see you on stage tonight in Madrid to celebrate!”

The opening acts for tonight’s show are Sidonie and Vargas Blues Band. The latter act features John Byron Jagger, who is Stones frontman Mick Jagger‘s nephew.

As they have done for the last several years, The Stones are offering fans the chance to choose one song that they play prior to each show on their tour via an online vote.

Yesterday, Mick posted a series of photos on his Facebook page capturing him visiting various sites around Madrid.

Visit RollingStones.com to check out the band’s full tour schedule.

