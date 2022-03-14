Start me up, again: The Rolling Stones will mark 60th anniversary with trip to Europe

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Following their successful 2021 No Filter tour, The Rolling Stones are heading to Europe this year.

The SIXTY tour — in celebration of their 60th anniversary — will find the band playing stadiums in Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands. They’ll also perform two shows in the U.K.: Their first show in Liverpool in more than 50 years, and two shows in London’s Hyde Park.

Hyde Park, of course, has figured prominently in the Stones’ history ever since the free festival they played there in 1969, just two days after the death of founding member Brian Jones.

The tour, with Steve Jordan once again filling in for the late Charlie Watts on drums, gets underway June 1 in Madrid and wraps up July 31 in Stockholm. It’ll boast “a spectacular new…production, including a massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design,” according to a press release.

Last year’s No Filter tour, the band’s first one ever without Watts, who died in August of 2021. It was a huge success, filling stadiums across the U.S.

