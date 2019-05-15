Start your engines: Kelly Clarkson to sing national anthem at Indy 500

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson has performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl once, but she's about to do it for the third time at another major sporting event: the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Kelly will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 103rd running of the iconic car race on May 26. She also did it last year, as well as in 2011, as a duet with Seal. After she sings, the gentlemen will start their engines at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Kelly's performance comes five days after she wraps up her second season on The Voice.

The bands Foreigner and Kool & the Gang are headlining a pre-race music event on May 24: Miller Lite Carb Day, which includes a concert, the final practice for the Indy 500 and the annual Pit Stop Challenge.

On May 25, country act Zac Brown Band will headline the annual Legends Day Performance.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.