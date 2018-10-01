State officials confirm red tide in Palm Beach County

Monday, state officials confirmed that the waters off the coast of Palm Beach County have tested positive for an organism that causes red tide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed that Karenia Brevis organism, which is the species that causes most red tides in Florida, “is at least present within the coastal waters of Palm Beach County.”

Beaches from Martin County to Lake Worth were shut down over the weekend following reports of having skin irritation and people having problems breathing.

Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and dinoflagellates.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say it is still unclear how concentrated the water is with the Karenia brevis organism, a dinoflagellate.

Adding, that they plan to conduct additional testing.

