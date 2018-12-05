State trooper hit by car on I-95 released from hospital

UPDATE:

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by a car earlier this week was released from the hospital, Tuesday evening.

Mithil Patel, 31, went airborne on Monday morning on I-95 near Hobe Sound after a vehicle rear-ended an Audi which then spun out of control hitting, who was on the scene of another crash.

In the now-video, Patel is seen pushing a grandfather out of the way, potentially saving his life, before the Audi slammed into him.

WARNING: viewer discretion is advised.

It was initially reported that the FHP trooper sustained serious injuries.

However, Patel’s wife told CBS12 News that she is “thankful for all the support and called it a miracle that he didn’t break any bones.”

The Patel family says they may speak to the media Friday.

