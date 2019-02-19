Statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse vandalized with ‘#MeToo’ in FL

Tuesday, a few days after WII sailor George Mendonsa passed away, a statue in Sarasota, Florida, commemorating the famous kiss was vandalized with #MeToo spray-painted on the statue’s leg.

The photo which displays Mendosa kissing a woman in time square in celebration of the war ending has been considered ‘iconic’ for years.

However, it recently became controversial after it was revealed that Mendonsa grabbed and kissed the woman without knowing her.

In a 2005 interview, Gretta Zimmer Friedman, the woman in the photo, spoke out about the famous kiss saying “it was just somebody really celebrating, but it wasn’t a romantic event.”

Adding, “it was just an event of ‘thank God, the war is over, kind of thing because it was right in front of the sign.”

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the damage is estimated to be more than $1,000 due to “the large area that the graffiti covers.”

Sarasota police say, no surveillance video captured the incident and that there no witnesses at this time.

Later Tuesday, officials confirmed that the graffiti was removed from the Unconditional Surrender statue.