It’s time to bust out your box of tissues because Steel Magnolia’s is returning to theaters. The 1989 coming of age drama that starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah will hit the big screen again on May 19, 21, and 22. Fathom Events recently announced classic screenings of Dirty Dancing, and The Karate Kid as well. What is your favorite 80’s movie?