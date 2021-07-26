Steely Dan lines up fall US tour; band and frontman Donald Fagen releasing new live albums soon

Courtesy of Live Nation; UMe; UMe

Steely Dan is getting ready to do it again — get back on the road, that is.

The Donald Fagen-led band has announced dates for a U.S. fall trek dubbed the Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, which kicks off with four concerts in Miami Beach, Florida, on October 5, 6, 8 and 9 and winds down with shows in Boston on November 17, 19 and 20.

The outing also includes multiple-night engagements in Orlando and St. Petersburg, Florida; Philadelphia; Morristown, New Jersey; and Port Chester, New York, as well as stops at various other East Coast venues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit SteelyDan.com for more details.

Meanwhile, Steely Dan and Fagen will be releasing new live albums in the coming weeks. Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly: Live both will arrive on CD and digital formats on September 24, while 180-gram vinyl versions of the albums will hit stores on October 1.

Northeast Corridor was recorded during recent tours by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group at four venues in the Northeastern U.S. The album showcases renditions of some of Steely Dan’s most popular tunes, including “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Aja,” “Peg,” and “Reelin’ in the Years.”

The Nightfly Live features Fagen and the Steely Dan band performing Fagen’s acclaimed 1982 debut solo album in its entirety, culled from shows in New York City and Boston.

If you pre-order Northeast Corridor and The Nightfly Live, respectively, will receive free downloads of live versions of “Reelin’ in the Years” and “I.G.Y.“

Here’s the Northeast Corridor track list:

“Black Cow”

“Kid Charlemagne”

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”

“Hey Nineteen”

“Any Major Dude Will Tell You”

“Glamour Profession”

“Things I Miss the Most”

“Aja”

“Peg”

“Bodhisattva”

“Reelin’ in the Years”

“A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry”

And here’s The Nightfly Live track list:

“I.G.Y.”

“Green Flower Street”

“Ruby Baby”

“Maxine”

“New Frontier”

“The Nightfly”

“The Goodbye Look”

“Walk Between the Raindrops”

