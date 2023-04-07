Steely Dan reissuing 1973’s ‘Countdown To Ecstasy’ on vinyl

Geffen/UMe

Steely Dan is reissuing another classic album on vinyl. The latest is their 1973 release, Countdown To Ecstasy, marking the first time it’s been released on vinyl in more than 30 years.

The reissue, dropping May 26, is remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes. It’s being pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at 33 1/3 RPM, plus there will be a limited edition premium 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality Vinyl.

Steely Dan is in the midst of an extensive reissue program, which will see the band’s first seven albums returning to vinyl; for many it will be the first time on vinyl since their original release. The program started in November with the reissue of the band’s debut album, Can’t Buy A Thrill, and over the next year fans can expect reissues of 1974’s Pretzel Logic, 1975’s The Royal Scam, 1977’s Platinum-selling Aja and 1980’s Gaucho.

Released in July 1973, Countdown To Ecstasy was the first Steely Dan album to feature Donald Fagan singing lead on every song. It features such tunes as “Bodhisattva,” “Show Biz Kids” and “My Old School.”

The Countdown to Ecstasy vinyl is available for preorder now.

