Steely Dan, Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood are teaming up for a co-headlining summer tour.

The 23-date “Early After Hours Tour” kicks off June 2nd in Portland, OR and wraps up July 11th in Bethel, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24th.

It’s not the first time Steely Dan and Winwood have shared a stage – they previously toured together in 2011 and 2016 before the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker.

Would seeing Steely Dan be the same without Becker? Should bands continue on after a founding member leaves or dies?