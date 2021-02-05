Steep Your Face: Grateful Dead-inspired teas now available

A company called Love Some Tea has partnered with The Grateful Dead for a line of Grateful Tea. The 100% natural, sustainable teas come from tea groves tended to by the indigenous peoples of Northern Thailand, and the sales of the teas help support them and their way of life.

There are six flavors of loose leaf tea, each packaged in tins with the slogan “Steep Your Face” and Grateful Dead-inspired artwork. Flavors include Workingman’s Blend, Passionate Prophet, Cosmic Coconut, Ramblin’ Apple, Tropical Weather and Minty-O. Prices range from $19-$20 a tin.

Grateful Dead legacy manager David Lemieux gives the tea his thumbs-up in a video on the brand’s website, in which he notes that the brand aligns with Deadhead values like “kindness and compassion and an awareness of the world around us.”

By Andrea Dresdale

