Step Inside Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex And The City Apartment – Now On Airbnb

If you ever wanted to experience what it was like to live in Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex and the City apartment, now’s your shot!

The iconic Upper East Side brownstone apartment where Sara Jessica Parker’s character spent her days as a writer is available for $23 per night on Airbnb.

Airbnb worked with Parker and Warner Bros. to duplicate the Sex and the City apartment featuring several items from Parker’s wardrobe on the show and even a circa 2000 cordless phone.

Who is your favorite character from the Sex and the City series? What is one of your favorite outfits worn by Carrie?