Stephanie Murphy Chosen to Lead Democratic ‘Blue Dogs’

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s office announced that she has been selected to lead the Blue Dog Coalition.

Murphy, who is about to begin her second term in Congress, was unanimously elected Tuesday evening. The group’s mission “is to find commonsense, bipartisan solutions that will get our country’s fiscal house in order and ensure a strong national defense.”

Murphy will serve as co-chair of the administration,  which is the most senior position. The seven new members of the group represent districts that were won by President Trump in 2016. In a statement, Murphy said, “I’m proud to help lead this hardworking group of principled, pragmatic Democrats who will develop solutions that move this country forward.”

 

