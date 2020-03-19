Stephen and Ayesha Curry launch Facebook fundraiser in response to COVID-19-caused food crisis

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched a Facebook fundraiser Thursday in partnership Feeding America, helping to provide food to those in need all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This fundraiser builds on the contribution the Currys made last week through their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America Network, to help provide more than one million meals to children while schools are closed. They started the foundation last year to help end childhood hunger, ensuring access to a quality education and enabling active lifestyles.

There are no fees for non-profit fundraising on Facebook, so 100% of the proceeds will go toward supporting those in need and to Feeding America.

Facebook has committed to matching $20M in donations to COVID-19 relief efforts for the U.N. Foundation/World Health Organization and the CDC Foundation. In an email, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said she's grateful to be working with the Currys and their foundation, providing "people with the food they need during this challenging time.

"Their latest fundraiser is a testament to Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s ongoing commitment to feeding children and their families, especially at this moment, when many more people will be at risk of hunger as they cope with this crisis," Babineaux-Fontenot said.

For now, the Currys are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and to wash their hands.

"We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread," Stephen wrote on Instagram. "There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!"

