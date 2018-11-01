Stephen Hawking Items Are Going Up for Auction

Some very personal items belonging to Stephen Hawking are going up for auction. Christie’s launched an online sale titled “On the Shoulders of Giants.” The auction has 22 personal items belonging to the recently deceased, world-renown physicist. Among the items is his iconic wheelchair and a PhD thesis from 1963. Before you wonder aloud where the proceeds from the auction will be going… relax. The proceeds are going to the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Would you place a bid on Hawking’s wheelchair? What would you do with such an item?