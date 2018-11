Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, has died from ALS at the age of 57.

The nine-time Emmy nominee revealed his diagnosis in March of 2017.

Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) is a rare disease in which nerve cells break down, reducing functionality in the muscles they supply.

The cause of the disease is unknown.

Dillenburg’s death comes nearly 20 years after SpongeBob SquarePants premiered.