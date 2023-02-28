Stephen King Documentary About His Work OTW

Dark Star Pictures has just acquired the Stephen King documentary called King On Screen, which will take a deeper look into the many projects that were influenced by King’s works.

Daphne Baiwir will be directing this documentary which is slated to be released in the summer.

The president of Dark Star Pictures said, “Daphné has done a spectacular job of showcasing the talented filmmakers who brought the work of Stephen King to life in moving images.”

He continued, “As a lifelong King fan, I could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences across North America and have it as a part of the Dark Star family.”

Which Stephen King adaptation do you think was the best and why? Which Stephen King-influenced series or film would you like to know more about?