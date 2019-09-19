Stephen King Lovers Delight

USDish wants to pay one lucky person $1,300 to watch 13 STEPHEN KING movies. That’s 100 bucks a movie. They’ve already chosen the movies, and for the most part, they’re the GOOD ONES, like “The Shining”, “Misery”, “The Mist”, “Creepshow”, “Christine”, and “Salem’s Lot”. There’s also “Carrie”, “It”, and “Pet Sematary”, but in these cases you can choose either the originals or the remakes. “Children of the Corn”, “Cujo”, “Dreamcatcher”, and “Thinner” round out the list. The catch . . . and it’s pretty minor . . . is that USDish will provide you with a WORKSHEET where you keep track of your heart rate, how many times something made you jump, how you felt after watching the movies, and how well you sleep. You can apply at USDish.com. The contest closes October 15th.