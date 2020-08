Horror writer Stephen King has announced that he will be releasing a new novel next year. The crime novel, titled Later, follows a young boy with the talent to help the NYPD catch a killer. The new novel is available for pre-order now and will hit bookshelves on March 2, 2021. How many Stephen King books have you read?

Constant Readers rejoice: Stephen King has a new pulpy crime novel coming in 2021 https://t.co/Ziw73Y2RIt pic.twitter.com/9MbPNvs2Wf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 3, 2020