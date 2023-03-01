Stephen Stills dropping new album, ‘Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971’

Iconic Artists Group/Omnivore Recordings

Stephen Stills is revisiting his first solo tour for a new album. Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971 is set to drop April 28, featuring archived songs hand-picked by Stephen.

The 14 previously unreleased live performances on the album were recorded August 20 and 21, 1971, at Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, California. It includes two songs with Stills’ Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby.

“The intimacy of the Berkeley Community Theater seemed to serve as a focal point between the audience and the energy surrounding the social climate of the day,” Stills shares. “It was my first tour as a solo artist and these shows were raucous and unrestrained, captured here in these recordings.”

Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971 is available now for preorder in a variety of formats, including two-LP, CD, digital and a deluxe package that contains photos by famed photographer Henry Diltz, a numbered limited-edition self-portrait, framed lithograph and more.

Here is the track list for Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971:

“Love The One You’re With”

“Do For The Others”

“Jesus Gave Love Away For Free”

“You Don’t Have To Cry” (with David Crosby)

“The Lee Shore” (with David Crosby)

“Word Game”

“Sugar Babe”

“49 Bye-Byes/For What It’s Worth”

“Black Queen”

“Know You’ve Got To Run”

“Bluebird Revisited”

“Lean On Me”

“Cherokee”

“Band Introductions”

“Ecology Song”

