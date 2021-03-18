Stephen Stills featured on new song "Give It Up" by veteran singer/keyboardist T Bear

Eleanor Stills; Alex Brown

Stephen Stills is featured on a soulful, blues-flavored new song called “Give It Up” by veteran singer/keyboardist Richard T. Bear, a.k.a. T Bear, that got its premiere Thursday at GlideMagazine.com.

The tune, which also includes contributions from lauded blues guitarist Walter Trout, will be featured on T Bear’s first new studio album in over 25 years, Fresh Bear Tracks, due out April 16.

“Give It Up” is a song that T Bear and Stills began writing together decades ago, but only finished recently.

“‘Give It Up’ is a musical powerhouse with all the trimmings,” T Bear says. “The best musicians, a great horn section and legendary guitar work by the best.”

Stephen and T Bear chat about how the song came together during a Zoom conversation the two had on Wednesday that’s posted on Bear’s Facebook page.

Fresh Bear Tracks was recorded at Doors guitarist Robby Krieger‘s Horse Latitudes Studio in the Los Angeles area, and features Krieger playing his trademark slide guitar on a song called “Wonderland.” Other well-known musicians who appear on the project include Edgar Winter, former Wings members Laurence Juber and Denny Seiwell, Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, and acclaimed jazz sax player Tom Scott.

Winter plays sax on the album’s lead single “River of Resurrection,” which was released last October.

During his career, T Bear lent his talents to recordings by many well-known artists, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Blues Brothers, Billy Squier and Cher, as well as KISS members Gene Simmons‘ and Peter Criss‘ solo work.

T Bear says that after not making music for decades, he was encouraged to make a comeback by his late wife, Nina. After her death from cancer in 2019, he vowed to complete an album and dedicate it to her.

