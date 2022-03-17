Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Cyndi Lauper & more to salute Joni Mitchell at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

A full, updated lineup has been announced for the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which, as previously reported, will honor Joni Mitchell and take place April 1 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Among the many artists confirmed to perform in celebration of the legendary Canadian singer/songwriter are Crosby, Stills & Nash‘s Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, as well as Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan and many more.

Nash, who was Mitchell’s boyfriend back in the day, will be performing remotely.

Other artists on the bill include Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Beck, Mickey Guyton, Pentatonix, Jon Batiste, Leon Bridges, Angélique Kidjo, Billy Porter, St. Vincent and jazz legend Herbie Hancock, who won the 2008 Album of the Year Grammy for River: The Joni Letters, a collection of Mitchell covers.

Carlile and Batiste also will serve as the evening’s artistic directors. James Taylor and Maggie Rogers, who were among a previously announced list of performers, are no longer part of the lineup.

In addition to the concert, the gala will include a silent auction, reception and dinner. Mitchell, 78, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, is being honored for her impact on the music industry and for being a huge inspiration to generations of artists.

The gala benefits MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Industry, which supports the health and welfare of the music community. Tickets are available now.

The event originally was to have taken place January 29 in Los Angeles, but was postponed when the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony also was postponed. The Grammys are now scheduled for April 3.

