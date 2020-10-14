Stephen Stills launches InStill Change social platform encouraging political engagement

Credit: Eleanor Stills

Following the release last week of Stephen Stills‘ and Pose actor and singer Billy Porter‘s new collaborative remix version of the 1966 Stills-penned Buffalo Springfield anthem “For What It’s Worth,” Stephen has co-founded a new social platform called InStill Change.

Stills teamed up with other like-minded activists to form InStill Change, which is dedicated to supporting youth-led movements that embrace progressive policies and are interested in electing competent and ethical political leaders.

Stills notes that he hopes the message of “For What It’s Worth” will serve as inspiration for those seeking change during this volatile period.

“Music has always been a powerful form of communication and through this irrepressible international language we can continue to deliver the message to inspire positive change,” he says. “It has historically brought people together for a common purpose and is proof-positive of its continuing effectiveness as we see new artists reinforce the message.”

He adds, “My greatest hope is to Instill Change in one another in a way that can and will make a difference now.”

The InStill Change website is selling various T-shirts and posters that will help raise money for organizations supported by the intitiative. Anyone who purchases an item at the site will receive a free download of Stills’ and Porter’s “For What It’s Worth (Something Happening Here Remix).”

Proceeds from the track go toward When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-founded by former first lady Michelle Obama that focuses on getting more people to participate in all elections and “closing the race and age voting gap.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.