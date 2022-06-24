Stephen Stills sells his recorded music assets to Eagles’ manager Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Stephen Stills has joined the growing ranks of famous rock artists who have sold the rights to their musical recordings for a big payday.

Stills’ recorded music assets have been acquired by longtime Eagles manager Irving Azoff‘s Iconic Artists Group company, whose roster also includes David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt and The Beach Boys.

The 77-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist’s recorded assets include his solo work as well as music he created as a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Manassas, The Stills-Young Band and other projects. Stills has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — with Buffalo Springfield and CSN.

The agreement also includes an interest in Stephen’s band trademarks and the use of his name and likeness.

In the wake of the acquisition, plans are in the works to release an archival live solo album that Stills recorded in 1971 in Berkeley, California, in support of his second solo album, Stephen Stills 2, and an expanded, 50th anniversary reissue of Manassas’ 1972 self-titled debut album.

“Music is one of the greatest driving forces in my life, a means to communicate a universal language, and it’s comforting to know my life’s work is in the very best hands with Irving and the Iconic team,” Stills says in a statement. “With the unreleased recordings I’m uncovering from my vault, and the 50th anniversary of Manassas, it couldn’t have been a more opportune time.”

Adds Azoff, “I have had the pleasure of knowing Stephen for more than 50 years and he is certainly one of rock’s most enduring American treasures. I’m pleased that we will be working together to preserve, expand, and share his musical legacy for his next generation of fans.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.