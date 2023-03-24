Stephen Stills shares performance of “49 Bye-Byes” and “For What it’s Worth” from upcoming live album

Iconic Artists Group/Omnivore Recordings

Stephen Stills is giving fans a taste of his upcoming live album, Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971, dropping April 28. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has shared a piano medley of the Crosby, Stills & Nash tune “49 Bye-Byes” and the Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth.”

As previously reported, Stills Live at Berkeley 1971 was recorded during Stills’ first solo tour. It features 14 previously unreleased live performances, recorded August 20 and 21, 1971, at Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, California, including two songs with Stills’ CSN bandmate David Crosby.

Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971 is available for preorder in a variety of formats, including two-LP, CD, digital and a deluxe package that contains photos by famed photographer Henry Diltz, a numbered limited-edition self-portrait, framed lithograph and more.

