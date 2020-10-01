Steppenwolf's John Kay playing pay-per-view concert live from historic Lobero Theatre in November

Credit: Jutta Maue Kay

Steppenwolf frontman John Kay has joined the list of artists playing concerts live from the historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California, that will be available as a pay-per-view livestream. Kay performance is scheduled for November 13 at 8 p.m. PT.

The show, part of the Live from the Lobero series, will take place without an audience, with extremely strict safety and sanitation protocols. Tickets for the concert are $15, and are available now at LivefromtheLobero.org.

People who are able to make an additional donation to help the venue remain in business are welcome to do so when they purchase tickets for the concert.

Proceeds from the event will support the Lobero Theatre, with a portion of the funds also donated to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association, which helps independent U.S. music venues in financial need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic started, the artists’ free ‘livestreams-from-home’ have helped us all get along, but venues and artists need a sustainable model to survive!” says “Live from the Lobero” series producer/director Byl Carruthers. “We’re hoping to create a template that can work for the Lobero, and others, as well.”

The Lobero Theatre is one of the oldest continually operating theaters in the U.S., having first opened its doors in 1873.

By Matt Friedlander

