Steve Carell To Star In A New Netflix Show Called “Space Force”!

A lot of people laughed when PRESIDENT TRUMP announced that he wanted to add a “Space Force” to the U.S. military. The Internet even made a THEME SONG for it.

Well, STEVE CARELL thinks there’s more humor to mine from the topic, so he’s working with the guy who created “The Office” to develop a TV show based on it.

Steve will star on the show, which is simply being called “Space Force”. It’ll be a, “workplace comedy about the people tasked with creating the Space Force.”

The show was immediately picked up by Netflix, but there’s no premiere date yet. Netflix has put out an uneventful teaser, where they hype it as “coming soon.”

It says, quote, “The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks,’ or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Steve has been doing a lot of “serious” movie roles recently, so this must be a project that he REALLY believes in. Well that, and the “Hollywood Reporter” says he’s getting MORE THAN $1 MILLION PER EPISODE.