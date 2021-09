Our kids loved Blues Clues and Steve. And now the original host of “Blue’s Clues” is sending a message to those who grew up with him. Steve Burns says after all these years, he never forgot the fans who tuned in to the popular children’s show. He posted a heartfelt video online in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary. He explained he left in 2002 to go to college. He also thanked fans, adding he’s proud of them for growing up and helping him to do the same.