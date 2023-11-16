Steve Hackett announces new album, ‘The Circus and the Nightwhale’

InsideOut Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is giving fans some new music next year.

On February 16, the rocker will release the new studio album The Circus and the Nightwhale, described as an autobiographical concept album revolving around a character named Travla.

“I love this album. It says the things I’ve been wanting to say for a very long time,” he shares. “It’s a lovely journey that starts dirty, scratchy and smoky and becomes heavenly and divine. How can you resist it?”

The Circus and the Nightwhale is Hackett’s first album of new material since the instrumental album Under A Mediterranean Sky, released back in 2021. It will be available for preorder starting December 1.

Here is the track list for The Circus and the Nightwhale:

“People Of The Smoke”

“These Passing Clouds”

“Taking You Down”

“Found And Lost”

“Enter The Ring”

“Get Me Out!”

“Ghost Moon and Living Love”

“Circo Inferno”

“Breakout”

“All At Sea”

“Into The Nightwhale”

“Wherever You Are”

“White Dove”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.