Steve Hackett to play Genesis’ ‘Foxtrot’ on new North American tour

Courtesy of Chipster PR

Steve Hackett is ready to celebrate his career with Genesis with a new North American tour. Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour will have the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing Genesis’ 1972 album Foxtrot in its entirety, plus other songs from Hackett’s catalog.

Hackett shares, “I’m thrilled to be bringing my Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn, and very much look forward to seeing you all then!”

The tour is set to kick off October 3 in Montreal, Canada. It hits the States October 5 in Ithaca, New York, with shows confirmed through November 18 in Los Angeles, California.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Released in October, 1972, Foxtrot was Genesis’ fourth studio album, and contained such classic songs as “Watcher of the Skies” and the epic 23-minute track “Supper’s Ready.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.