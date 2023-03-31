Steve Hackett to release solo albums ‘Guitar Noir’ and ‘Darktown’ on vinyl for the first time

InsideOut Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release two of his ’90s solo albums on vinyl for the first time ever. The albums, 1993’s Guitar Noir and 1999’s Darktown, have been newly remastered specifically for vinyl and will be released June 2 as Gatefold 180g two-LP sets.

“I’m thrilled that my two albums Guitar Noir and Darktown are being release[d] on vinyl for the first time!” Hackett shares. “My music took on a darker edge for both those albums, and I explored additional sounds and genres I hadn’t touched before.”

Both albums are available for preorder now.

As previously reported, Hackett recently announced he’ll be coming to North America for a tour in which he’ll play Genesis’ 1972 album, Foxtrot, in its entirety, plus other songs from his catalog. The tour kicks off October 3 in Montreal, Canada, and hits the States October 5 in Ithaca, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.