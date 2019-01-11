Steve Harvey Might End Talk Show for NBC

Steve Harvey spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show about NBC’s decision to sign Kelly Clarkson for a talk show next year. Her show will take over his time slot for the Steve talk show on NBC owned and operated stations.

When asked if he was staying with NBC, Harvey said, “I thought I was, until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the [NBC] O&O networks – that’s my slot.”

He continued, “I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me — as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years — about it. I gotta make announcements too. It will be something real cute.”

The producers of Steve have begun shopping the show to different networks and streaming services.

Do you think NBC did Harvey wrong? Do you watch his daytime talk show?