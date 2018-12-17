Steve Harvey Says He Doesn’t Want to Host the Oscars: ‘I Don’t Want Them Digging Up My Past’

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Steve Harvey as he was getting ready to host the Miss Universe Pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

They asked him about the possibility of him hosting the upcoming Oscar’s.

He quickly declined. He said, Oh no I can’t host the Oscar’s. If they won’t let Kevin Hart host how they going to let me host?

He went on to say, I don’t want to host the Oscar’s because I don’t want them digging in my past.

The Oscar’s are set to air February 24, 2019.

The Miss Universe Pageant will air Sunday, December 16th at 7pm EST on FOX.

Is the host a deciding factor whether you watch the Oscar’s or not? Do you think the controversy now surrounding the host will make more people tune in?