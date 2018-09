Steve Harvey is out of a job.

NBC announced that after 7 years they are going to cancel his daytime talk show, ‘Steve’.

NBC said that Steve’s show was canceled due to poor ratings, but they also announced that Kelly Clarkson’s new show will air in “Steve’s” timeslot.

Steve will continue to host the Family Feud.

Are you going to watch Kelly Clarkson’s show? Which celebrity should have their own talk show?