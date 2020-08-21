Steve Lukather releases new solo tune featuring Ringo Starr and Toto band mate Joseph Williams

Mascot Records

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather has released a new solo single titled “Run to Me” that features a little musical help from his pals Ringo Starr and Toto frontman Joseph Williams.

The tune, which is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, features Lukather handling lead vocals and guitars, Starr on drums and Williams on additional vocals and keyboards, and Huey Lewis & the News‘ John Pierce on bass.

A music video for the melodic song has premiered on Lukather’s official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of Ringo playing drums in his home studio, and Lukather goofing around his own house and in his backyard, with cameos from family members and Williams.

During the video, we get a glimpse of photos of Lukather and Starr onstage together, apparently taken during Steve’s ongoing stint as a member of Ringo’s All Starr Band.

“Run to Me” was co-written by Lukather, Williams and founding Toto keyboardist/singer David Paich.

“I wanted to release this now because it fits the moment. A time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time,” Lukather explains in a statement. “When I got together with Joseph…and David…to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration amongst the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed towards our daughters.”

He continues, “Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the Sixties, inspired by some of my favorite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era.”

Regarding Starr’s participation in the project, Steve notes, “It is an honor to have his contribution captured on a song of mine, much less his gracious presence in the video.”

Lukather also plans to announce details soon of a new solo album that’s due out in early 2021.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.