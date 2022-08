During a recent interview about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ legendary actor, Steve Martin hints he may be ready to hang up the towel.

He said, “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others, I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Steve admits he loves working and has thought he would be done a long time ago but keeps finding projects he enjoys working on.

