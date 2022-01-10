Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow among artists performing at California’s 2022 BeachLife Festival

Courtesy of BeachLife Festival

Steve Miller Band and Sheryl Crow are part of the lineup for the 2022 BeachLife Festival, taking place May 13-15 in Redondo Beach, California.

The Miller Band will headline the event’s third and final day, while Crow also will be performing that day, as will UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, The Allman Betts Band and several other acts.

Weezer and 311 will headline the festival first day, while The Smashing Pumpkins will top the bill on day two. Other artists performing during the three day event include Sugar Ray, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear‘s Art Alexakis, Matisyahu, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ozomatli, Rita Wilson and more.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BeachLifeFestival.com.

