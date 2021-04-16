Steve Miller Band’s debuts version of “Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma” from upcoming archival live album

Sailor/Capitol/UMe

The Steve Miller Band has offered a new preview from its upcoming archival concert album, Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977: a rendition of the group’s catchy 1973 “Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma.”

The track is available now as a digital download and via steaming services.

As previously reported, Breaking Ground featured a previously unreleased recording of a 1977 concert that Steve Miller and his band played at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. The album will be released on May 14 digitally, on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set.

In addition, an accompanying concert film featuring the full performance will premiere the same day as part of The Coda Collection on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. You can check out a trailer for the video at Miller’s official YouTube channel.

“Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma” is the second advance performance released from Breaking Ground; the first was a version of “Jet Airliner.” You can pre-order the album now.

