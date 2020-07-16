Steve Miller, Graham Nash, Joan Jett featured in virtual Little Kids Rock benefit streaming next week

Courtesy of Little Kids Rock

A variety of music stars, including Steve Miller, Graham Nash, Joan Jett and Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, will be featured in a virtual benefit event for the Little Kids Rock Foundation, streaming on Thursday, July 23, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the other artists who’ll appear on the special: Elvis Costello, ex-Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, former Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Darlene Love, Jesse Colin Young, Jon Secada and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Tickets to watch the event are available at LittleKidsRock.org, with proceeds raised going toward the organization.

Founded in 2002, Little Kids Rock is a nonprofit organization that provides musical instruments and music lessons to students in inner-city schools across the U.S.

Young recently teamed up with Little Kids Rock students to record a virtual video performance of his old band The Youngbloods‘ classic hit “Get Together.” It aired July 4 as part of CNN’s The Fourth in America special. You can check out the clip at the official Little Kids Rock YouTube channel.

In other news, LittleKidsRock.org is currently hosting a virtual version of its annual Modern Band Summit; it kicked off Wednesday and runs through this Friday, July 17. The online conference offers a variety of panels and discussions focusing on music education, instrumental and performing skills, and much more.

E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt will be featured in a keynote event scheduled for today at 4 p.m. ET, during which he’ll discuss his support of music education through his work with Little Kids Rock, his Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and other programs.

Visit LittleKidsRock.org/MBSummit for full details.

By Matt Friedlander

