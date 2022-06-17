Steve Miller inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame: “It’s the highest honor in my career”

L-Bryan Cranston; R- Steve Miller; L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Steve Miller is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but Thursday night in New York City, he received an honor that he considers even better than that: He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. On the red carpet before the event, Miller told ABC Audio that he never expected that he’d be honored for his songwriting.

“I was absolutely shocked when I was told that I was going to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Miller told ABC Audio. “I went, ‘What?’ And I was in disbelief. But it’s such an honor and I’m so glad to be here.”

“When you look at the people on the list being inducted tonight, it’s just stunning,” he added, referring to fellow inductees like Eurythmics and The Isley Brothers. “And to be part of that…it’s the highest honor in my career.”

While Miller’s compositions include number-one hits like “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me” and “Abacadabra,” he says there’s one song he’s particularly proud of.

“I think ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ is one that stands out,” he says of his 1976 number-two hit. “It’s a really important song to a lot of people all over the world.”

“It’s about justice and equality. And so that means something that’s better than ‘ooh, baby, baby’ — even though I love the ‘ooh, baby, baby’ songs, you know?” he laughs. “But that one…it’s affected the world a little bit, so that makes it more valuable.”

Miller played “Fly Like an Eagle” at the ceremony after being inducted by his friend Bryan Cranston, who he met about three years ago backstage at Cranston’s Broadway show.

“I just dig the guy, y’know?” the actor told reporters. “He’s like a really cool guy who loves music…he loves blues and jazz and, you know, country. He explores, he stretches his musical talents and curiosities…he was destined to be in music and play the guitar.”

