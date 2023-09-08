Steve Miller shares previously unreleased track, “Mama Church (A Capella)”

SAILOR/CAPITOL/UME

Steve Miller is sharing another track off J50: The Evolution of The Joker, his upcoming box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of his classic album The Joker.

Miller has just released the tune “Mama Church (A Capella),” which is one of eight previously unreleased songs on the set. It’s a song he recorded in a hotel room on April 21, 1972.

You can listen to “Mama Church (A Capella)” via digital outlets and on YouTube.

J50:The Evolution of The Joker, dropping September 15, will feature not only the original album but 27 previously unreleased recordings, some of which were taken from Miller’s personal songwriting tapes, along with studio outtakes and more. There will also be six audio commentary tracks, with Miller taking fans through the “evolution” of the album.

J50: The Evolution of The Joker is available for preorder now.

Meanwhile, the Steve Miller Band is set to kick off the next leg of their North American tour on Saturday, September 9, in Nampa, Idaho. A complete list of dates can be found at stevemillerband.com.

