Steve Miller, Sheryl Crow, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & more to be featured on BeachLife Festival livestream

Courtesy of BeachLife Festival and Volume.com

If you can’t make it to Southern California’s 2022 BeachLife Festival later this month, you can still enjoy the beach vibes, and some of the musical performances, from the comfort of your own home.

Select sets from the three-day event, which will be held May 13-15 on Redondo Beach, will stream live online for free. Among the many artists you’ll be able to watch are Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow and UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Sugar Ray.

The stream begins May 13 at 1 p.m. PT via BeachLifeFestival.com and at Volume.com/BeachLifeFestival. Miller and his band, Crow and the UB40 spin-off group all will perform on Sunday, May 15, with the livestreams of their sets scheduled, respectively, at 7:30 p.m., 6:05 p.m. and 3 p.m. PT. Sugar Ray will be performing on Saturday, May 14, at 12:20 p.m. PT.

Other artists on the BeachLife Festival’s livestream schedule include Stone Temple Pilots, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, 311 and Matisyahu.

BeachLife tickets are also still available for those who wish to attend in person.

