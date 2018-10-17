Steve Perry Has His First-Ever Top 10 Album

t’s impressive enough that Steve Perry is making new music at age 69. But the former Journey frontman is also setting new personal milestones – like his first-ever Top 10 album.
Perry’s new album Traces landed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 this week, the first time Perry has ever reached the Top 10 as a solo artist. 1984’s Street Talk reached #12 and 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine peaked at #15.
Perry thanked his fans, telling them the response to the album has been “beyond my wildest dreams”.
Have you listened to Traces? If Journey made a new album, do you think it would reach the Top 10?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

No Winner! Chris Allen Realty Home for the Holidays Keira Knightley Won’t Let Her 3 Year Old Watch These Disney Movies! Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks Leading Rock HOF Vote An Incredible Rescue Following Hurricane Michael Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband’s ‘Spectacular’ Surprise for Her 50th Birthday
Comments