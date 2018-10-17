Steve Perry Has His First-Ever Top 10 Album

t’s impressive enough that Steve Perry is making new music at age 69. But the former Journey frontman is also setting new personal milestones – like his first-ever Top 10 album.

Perry’s new album Traces landed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 this week, the first time Perry has ever reached the Top 10 as a solo artist. 1984’s Street Talk reached #12 and 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine peaked at #15.

Perry thanked his fans, telling them the response to the album has been “beyond my wildest dreams”.

Have you listened to Traces? If Journey made a new album, do you think it would reach the Top 10?