Steve Perry – Oh Sherrie

“Oh Sherrie” is a song written by American singer Steve Perry, Randy Goodrum, Craig Krampf, and Bill Cuomo. It was recorded and released on Perry’s Street Talk album in 1984, his first solo album which he released while still a member of Journey. The song is often regarded as an “honorary” Journey song, being credited to the band on several hit compilation albums and in other media, largely due to its resemblance to the band’s trademark sound, as well as their performances of the song on the Raised on Radio Tour, which proved to be Perry’s live swansong with the band.[1] The song is written in F major.

The song was Perry’s biggest hit as a solo artist and written for his then-girlfriend Sherrie Swafford, who also appeared in the music video. The song hit number three on the pop chart and number one on the rock chart in the United States,[3] partly aided in its success by a music video released to promote the song, which received heavy airplay on MTV.