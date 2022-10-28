Steve Perry Releasing His First Original Holiday Song

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry feeling the holiday spirit.

The singer has released a deluxe version of last year’s holiday album The Season.

It includes two brand new recordings – a cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”, and Perry’s first-ever original holiday tune, “Maybe This Year”.

Perry says “Maybe This Year” is about “how the holidays can bring such joy and sadness and how for me, both these emotions give me connection to feelings of gratitude”.

The Season (Deluxe Edition) is out now.

