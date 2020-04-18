Steve Perry Serenades Us With The Beach Boys!

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has used some of his time while under stay-at-home orders to cover an appropriate Beach Boys classic.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Perry performs an a cappella version of “In My Room,” which he appears to sing … well, in his room. “When I was a teenager in my room, this song gave me comfort,” an onscreen title reads prior to the performance. “Stay safe, Steve.”

As of 9 p.m. last night, the clip had amassed more than 50,000 views.

How would you say Perry’s voice is holding up at 71 years old? I THINK GREAT!