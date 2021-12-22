Steve Perry Shares New Video For ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is feeling the holiday spirit, releasing a new video for his version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.
The track is included on Perry’s holiday album The Season, released last month.
Perry says the album’s eight tracks “were my favorites growing up” and “hold a very emotional place in my heart.”
What holiday songs do you never get sick of hearing? Which ones are you VERY sick of hearing?
Beth
