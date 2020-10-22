Steve Perry to Release Acoustic ‘Traces’ in December

Steve Perry is set to release an acoustic version of his 2018 album, Traces.

Talking with Rolling Stone, the former Journey frontman says the album is much more simple. “It’s called Traces Alternate Versions and Sketches. I cut the vinyl in Abbey Road,” says Perry. “I’m really pleased with the sonics, and I’m really pleased with the simplicity of the song and the lyric and the chords, which is basically what it’s stripped down to.”

2018’s Traces was considered to be Perry’s comeback album with him bouncing back after hiding from the spotlight for 20 years.

Perry also says that new music should be on the way too. “I have a studio and I’m always writing and always recording stuff,” he says.

Is Steve Perry your favorite singer for Journey? What is your favorite solo Steve Perry